A serving Gujarat Police constable has resigned, citing a moral calling to counter the anti-government narrative built during the recent protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Ramgar Mohangar Gosai, stationed at Adesar Police Station in East Kutch, Gandhidham, said that recent political developments compelled him to make the personal sacrifice.

In a self-recorded video message, he acknowledged the rigorous effort it took to secure a position in the police department.

"I got this government job after a lot of hard effort and dedication," Gosai said, before outlining his decision to step down from the force.

Explaining the exact reasons behind his departure, he directly cited the opposition-led demonstrations as the turning point for his career shift.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister took decisions in favour of the nation's youth following the Jantar Mantar protest, prompting him to dedicate his life to civil and socio-political activism rather than government service.

"Following the recent protest that took place at Jantar Mantar in the country, and accepting the decisions taken by Modi Sahab in favour of the youth, I am resigning from my post of police constable to support the Modi government and the Sangh," Gosai stated in the video. "I now wish to offer my life and service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation dedicated to selfless national service without any personal interest."

He also announced a personal pledge regarding his daily life until the next national election cycle.

"I declare that I will renounce wearing any footwear until Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power in 2029," he concluded.