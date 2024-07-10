TNEA 2024: Rank List Released, Check Counselling Schedule

TNEA 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, today declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2024. Those who have applied can now access the TNEA rank list from the The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, today declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2024. Those who have applied can now access the TNEA rank list from the official website . From July 11 to 20, there will be a grievances redressal period provided for addressing any concerns related to the rank list.

To compile the TNEA rank list, the marks obtained by candidates in the relevant subjects of the qualifying exam are normalised to a base of 200 (Mathematics - 100 and Physics + Chemistry - 100).

The authorities will publish separate category-wise and overall rank lists for TNEA. Candidates included in the merit list will qualify for the counselling process.

TNEA Rank List 2024: Steps To Access

Visit the official website - tneaonline.org.

Select the "rank list" link on the homepage.

Enter the required details.

View and download your rank list.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates will be selected for counselling based on their rank in the list. The counselling process will be held online, where candidates will choose their preferred colleges and courses. Final seat allocation will be done after the publication of the rank list. Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes and pay the admission fees.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds online, with candidates participating in corresponding rounds based on their rank. Each round will involve four stages: choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to the college for fee payment based on confirmation.

Special reservation categories such as eminent sports persons, differently-abled individuals, and wards of ex-servicemen will undergo online counselling first.

General counselling, vocational counselling, and allocation of 7.5 per cent seats based on preference for students who have studied from grades 6 to 12 in state government schools will be held simultaneously online.