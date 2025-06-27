Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2025: Rank List Out, Check Direct Link To Download PDF

TNEA Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 rank list on the official website - tneaonline.org. A total of 2,39,299 candidates have been allotted ranks in this year's general list.

Candidates who secured the highest possible aggregate score of 200 have received ranks ranging from 1 to 141. The rank list includes the applicant's name, application number, date of birth, aggregate marks out of 200, community, and corresponding community rank.

The counselling process for TNEA 2025 will begin on July 14 and continue till August 19. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding their rank can submit grievances in person at the office of the TNEA Secretary or nearby TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) between June 28 and July 2.

Here's How To Access TNEA Rank List 2025

Visit the official portal, tneaonline.org

click on the 'Rank Details' link, select their category

Download the relevant PDF.

The rank list has been prepared using normalised Class 12 scores. Mathematics carries the highest weightage (100 marks), while Physics and Chemistry together account for the remaining 100 marks. In the event of tie scores, the inter-se merit is determined by subject-wise percentages, total marks, date of birth (preference to older candidates), and random number allocation.

Candidates whose names appear in the rank list are eligible to take part in the counselling process, which includes choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges.