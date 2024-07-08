TNEA Rank List 2024 To Be Released On This Date, Check Details

TNEA Rank List 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, will issue the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Rank List 2024 on July 10, 2024. Candidates who have registered for admission can check and download the rank list by visiting the official website, tneaonline.org, once it is released. The Grievances Redressal will be done from July 7 to July 20.

TNEA Rank List 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, tneaonline.org

Select the rank list link on the homepage

Enter the login details

Check your TNEA rank list displayed on the screen

Download the rank list for future reference

The application for TNEA is conducted for admission to BTech courses. Students are offered admissions based on merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, administers TNEA.

A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry, which will be reduced to 200 (Maths - 100, Physics - 50, and Chemistry - 50), the TNEA information brochure said.

The applicants will be grouped based on their rank, and each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in counselling according to their turn, it added.

TNEA 2024 counselling will be held in various rounds. The applicant has to log in to the TNEA portal using his/her user ID and Password (the same as that used at the time of registration) to perform various activities in a particular round.

TNEA 2024 Application Process

TNEA 2024 application is held completely online. The TNEA application process includes registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.