TNEA Counselling 2025: Choice-Filling Registration Starts Today For Government Schools Quota, Details Here

TNEA Choice-Filling 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Monday started the choice-filling registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for government schools (7.5 per cent category) special reservation. Candidates can login and apply for choice-filling before 7 PM today on the official website, tneaonline.org.

Once the choice-filling has been completed, the counselling for special reservation candidates will end tomorrow, July 8, 2025 and accordingly, the seat allotment result will be released.

The 7.5 per cent category refers to a horizontal reservation in Tamil Nadu for students who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in state government schools.

TNEA Choice-Filling 2025: How To Register For Choice Filling?

Visit the official website, tneaonline.org.

Click on "Login" on the top right side.

Enter your user id and password.

Fill the preferred college and courses.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

TNEA Choice-Filling 2025: Important Dates