TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till June 5: Direct Link To Apply Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has extended the registration deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete their online registration process until June 5, 2026. The extension provides additional time for students seeking admission to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu through the centralized counselling process.

Authorities have stated that the counselling schedule is awaiting approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The counselling dates will be released after the required clearance is received.

TNEA 2026 Registration: Important Dates

According to the updated timeline, candidates can submit their online applications until June 5. The facility for uploading supporting documents will remain available until June 6.

Certificate verification at TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) is scheduled to commence from June 8. The random number, which is used to resolve tie situations in the merit ranking process, will be assigned on June 10.

The rank list for eligible candidates is expected to be published on June 29. Following the release of the rank list, candidates will be provided an opportunity to submit grievances or seek corrections before the counselling process begins.

How to Apply for TNEA 2026?

Visit the official TNEA website and register using a valid email address and mobile number.

Log in and enter personal, academic, and other required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Verify all details and submit the application form.

Download and print the application confirmation page.

Complete the certificate verification process as scheduled.

Check the rank list after publication.

Fill and lock preferred college and course choices during counselling.

Confirm the allotted seat, pay the required fee, and report to the allotted college within the prescribed deadline.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions does not conduct a separate entrance exam for engineering admissions. Selection is based on marks obtained in the Class 12 qualifying examination. A normalization process is applied to prepare the merit list and ensure fairness among candidates from different educational boards.

The TNEA counselling process is conducted entirely online. It includes registration, document verification, publication of rank lists, choice filling, seat allotment, seat confirmation, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institution.

