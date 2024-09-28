AICTE Releases Curriculum For Undergraduate Courses In Textile Engineering

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a comprehensive Model Curriculum for undergraduate degree courses in Textile Engineering, aimed at aligning education with the latest advancements in the field. This innovative curriculum emphasises both theoretical knowledge and practical applications, equipping students with the skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving textile industry.

The curriculum integrates fundamental courses in science and engineering with specialised topics, including textile technology, sustainability, nanotechnology, smart textiles, and technical textiles. To further enhance flexibility, it offers a variety of elective courses, enabling students to explore emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and circular economy within the textile sector.

A key feature of this curriculum is its focus on internships and entrepreneurship development. The summer internship programme is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in real-world industrial settings, ensuring they are well-versed in industry practices and challenges. Additionally, structured courses on entrepreneurship will cultivate a mindset among students to become future job creators and innovators in the textile domain.

Emphasising sustainability and cutting-edge technology, the curriculum aims to equip students to tackle global challenges, such as reducing the environmental impact of textiles and developing innovative products. The inclusion of virtual labs and access to SWAYAM/NPTEL courses allows for a flexible learning approach, enabling students to master new concepts at their own pace.

Universities are encouraged to introduce additional electives, including minor and micro-credit options, providing further customisation. Students will also have the opportunity to pursue specialisations worth 18 to 20 credits in interdisciplinary areas, enhancing their expertise and preparing them to meet the complex challenges of the modern textile industry.

AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam emphasised the importance of adopting this model curriculum, stating, "We strongly urge institutions across India to adopt this model curriculum at the earliest to ensure that our graduates are not just employable but also ready to lead and innovate in this rapidly evolving industry. By aligning education with industry needs and fostering entrepreneurial skills, we aim to make India a global leader in textile engineering."

The curriculum offers multiple pathways for students, including: