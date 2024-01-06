Technical Education Body Launches Millet Recipe Competition With Cash Prize Of Rs 1 Lakh

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is organising AMRUT – ‘AICTE Millet Recipe Unleashing Talent'- a millet recipe preparation competition for students, serving faculties and supporting staff from approved institutions.

The participants of the competition will be asked to prepare innovative yet traditional recipes. The competition will invite recipes in three categories: Starters (breakfast and snacks), Main course (lunch and dinner) and Deserts and Confectioneries under three sub-categories based on Millet Ratio 70 per cent and above, 50-70 per cent and 30-50 per cent.

The teams can submit their application via Google form available at AICTE AMRUT web portal. The teams shortlisted in each of the nine sub categories will be invited to Delhi for the Grand finale. Winners of each sub category will be awarded with certificates and a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

The official notification by AICTE said, “The International Year of Millets 2023 was an opportunity to raise awareness of the multiple benefits of millets, from nutrition and health to environmental sustainability and economic development. This strengthened science-policy interaction, facilitated partnerships, mobilised stakeholders to take action on promoting and producing millets, and encouraged consumption of millets by the general public.”

Eligibility

The team applying for the competition should include a maximum of four participants with at least one female member. The participants must be current students, serving faculties and supporting staff. The participants will require to fill separate application if the team intends to participate in more than one category.

The candidates can submit their applications online by January 25, 2024. The education body will announce the names of the shortlisted teams on February 6, 2024. The grand finale will be held in Delhi on March 1, 2024.

Technical parameters

Candidates are required to send the recipe prepared with millets as major ingredient. The participants will have to send three photographs in high resolution in a single file. The competition will require photo of the ingredients used for the recipe, photo of the dish and photo of participants along with the dish.