Management And Computer Applications Programmes To Come Under AICTE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification about adding Management and Computer Programmes under the purview of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The technical body currently regulates courses in engineering and technology, in addition to the postgraduate programmes in Management and Computer Applications. From next academic year, the technical body will also oversee the institutions offering undergraduate courses in Computer and Management.

The notification in the Official Gazette UGC noted, "As you are aware, 'Technical Education' and its related aspects are controlled and governed by the All India Council for Technical Education Act, 1987. Section 2(g) of the AICTE Act defines Technical Education: 'Technical Education' means Programmes of education, Research and Training in Engineering Technology, Architecture, Town Planning, Management, Pharmacy and Applied Arts and Crafts and such other Programme (or) areas as the Central Government may, in consultation with the Council."

Till date, the AICTE was regulating only the postgraduate programmes in Management (MBA) and Computer Applications (MCA), the notification added. However, from next academic year, AICTE has decided to regulate institutions offering BBA, BMS and BCA courses in view of maintaining uniform quality and academic standards across Management and Computer Applications Programmes on the similar lines of postgraduate courses/programmes (MCA/MBA).

As informed by the AICTE, approved Institutes have benefits such as Faculty Development Programs, Scholarship Schemes for students, Model Curriculum, Free access E-Books in Indian Languages through e-Kumbh Portal, Margdarshan Scheme for Institutions, PARAKH - Performance Analysis and Review for Holistic Development, etc.

The University Grants Commission has requested to communicate the above information to all its affiliated institutions which are offering or intend to offer programmes/courses in BBA, BMS and BCA, for compliance.