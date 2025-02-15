AICTE Career Portal Skilling Aspirants In Industry Relevant Skills

AICTE Career Portal called Apna.Co has been helping students develop industry-relevant skills such as Python, Java, C++, data analytics, SQL, cloud computing (AWS, Azure), cybersecurity, and AI/ML. The portal is jobs and professional networking platform which functions in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Through the partnership, 3.5 lakh students across 6,000 colleges have been empowered with career opportunities in just nine months, bridging the gap between education and employment. Besides the new age tech skills, the most sought-after soft skills on the platform remain communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. Sector-wise, job demand has been the highest in Technology & IT Services, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Logistics,

The portal has become a transformative force in connecting students with verified job opportunities. It has enabled over 8 lakh job applications across over 44,000 companies, including top industry giants like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, and Tata Motors.

The Career Portal has also addressed key hiring challenges, particularly for students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by eliminating geographical barriers and ensuring equal access to job opportunities. Additionally, free career masterclasses attended by over 30,000 students have helped bridge skill gaps, offering guidance on resume building, interview preparation, and emerging technologies.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co noted that Apna.co is on a mission to build a future where every student, irrespective of their background, has an equal opportunity to thrive in the professional world.

