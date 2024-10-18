Technical Education Body Partners With 1M1B To Offer Internships To 1 Lakh Students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with 1M1B Green Skills Academy and with support from global CRM leader Salesforce, has introduced a green internship programme for students in AICTE-affiliated institutions. The initiative aims to equip 100,000 students with climate-focused skills by 2030, with 10,000 internships to be offered in the first year.

Launched at AICTE's headquarters in New Delhi, the Green Internship programme is designed to nurture climate talent using artificial intelligence (AI). Participants will work on transforming campuses into green spaces by conducting sustainability audits, recommending energy-efficient solutions, and developing zero-waste systems. Additionally, they will gain proficiency in data intelligence for climate action and engage with industry mentors to cultivate a sustainability mindset.

The programme will use gamified assessments and data analysis, focusing on areas such as energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, waste management, water conservation, and carbon footprint reduction.

1M1B Green Skills Academy, first announced at the United Nations in December 2023, has partnered with the Government of Telangana and Salesforce to open India's first physical centre in Hyderabad for hands-on climate training.

Highlighting the importance of the program, AICTE Chairman Professor T G Sitharam said, "The Green Internship Program is a key step towards fostering eco-consciousness and equipping students with practical skills in sustainability. It aligns with our vision of integrating green practices into education, helping institutions contribute to national environmental goals, and ensuring our future workforce is ready to meet global sustainability challenges."

Manav Subodh, Founder and Chief Mentor of 1M1B, said, "India's population primarily consists of young people. The Green Internship Program will provide them with opportunities and a platform to learn and explore new career paths in the growing green economy. It's a program designed to identify and groom the climate talent of our country. We are proud that AICTE and Salesforce are supporting us in building a Green Future Ready workforce. 1M1B aims to provide green internships to over 1 lakh youth in the next five years."

Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya emphasised Salesforce's commitment to sustainability, noting that the programme provides valuable hands-on experience, preparing students for the green jobs of tomorrow.

Students can apply for the internship via the AICTE portal, and top performers will receive recognition and awards upon completion.

Founded in 2014, 1M1B is a UN-accredited non-profit focused on empowering youth to create real-world impact through innovation and leadership in digital technologies.