World Bank Offers Interns Thousands Of Dollars In Just 4 Months, Check Details

The World Bank is offering an internship opportunity for freshers looking to gain valuable work experience. This internship programme is open to Indian applicants as well. As an intern, you will contribute innovative ideas and opinions while engaging in research opportunities. The registration window is set to close today. Interested candidates should submit their applications with all required documents by visiting the World Bank's official careers page.

Who Can Apply?



Candidates with academic backgrounds in Economics, Finance, Human Development (Public Health, Education, Nutrition, and Population), Social Sciences (Anthropology and Sociology), Agriculture, Environmental Engineering, Urban Planning, Natural Resource Management, Private Sector Development, or Corporate Sector fields such as Accounting, Communication, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Finance are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a graduate degree and be enrolled in a postgraduate program.

They must have proficiency in English.

Those interested in operations and support functions can apply.

Knowledge of French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, or Chinese is an added advantage.

Candidates with computer and technical skills will also be considered.

Stipend and Benefits



The World Bank pays interns an hourly salary and, where applicable, provides a travel allowance of up to $3,000 to cover expenses. However, this is subject to managerial approval and applies only to air ticket costs for city-to-city travel. Interns will have to arrange their accommodation.

The internship lasts four months, during which interns have the potential to earn thousands of dollars through hourly wages.

Application Process

Upon submission, applicants will receive an application number via email. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by March and called for an interview. The selection process will be completed by April 2025, and the internship will run from May to August 2025.

For further details, visit the World Bank's official website.