NITI Aayog Internship: Check Eligibility Criteria, Duration, And More

NITI Aayog Internship: The NITI Aayog offers internships to students and researchers from various fields. Prospective candidates who meet the criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

The official notification reads: "Interested applicants may apply online only at the address link indicated on the NITI Aayog website between the 1st and 10th of every month. Applications can only be made six months in advance, but not later than two months before the month in which the internship is desired. For example, if an applicant wants to join the internship programme commencing in April, they can apply from October to February. The application will be valid for the desired month."

This internship is unpaid, and its duration ranges from six weeks to six months. To receive an experience certificate, interns must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 per cent; otherwise, no extension will be granted in the duration. Successful completion of the internship will be acknowledged with a certificate from the adviser.

NITI Aayog Internship: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be enrolled as students at a recognised university or institution in India or abroad. Undergraduate students should have completed their fourth-semester exams or second year, with a minimum of 85 per cent in their Class 12 exams. Postgraduate students should have completed their first year or second-semester exams and obtained a minimum of 70 per cent in their undergraduate degree. Research students must have achieved a minimum of 70 per cent in their undergraduate degree.

NITI Aayog Internship: Logistics And Support

Interns are expected to bring their own laptops. NITI Aayog will provide working space, internet facilities, and other necessary resources as deemed appropriate by the concerned department heads.

