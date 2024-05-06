NITI Aayog Internship 2024: Registration Underway, Check Deadline, Eligibility Criteria

The NITI Aayog has initiated the application process for its 2024 internship programme. Prospective candidates who meet the criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is May 10

This internship is unpaid and its duration ranges from six weeks to six months. To receive an experience certificate, interns must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 per cent; otherwise, no extension will be granted in the duration. Successful completion of the internship will be acknowledged with a certificate from the adviser.

NITI Aayog Internship 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be enrolled as students at a recognised university or institution in India or abroad.

Undergraduate students should have completed the fourth-semester exams or the second year, with a minimum of 85% in their class 12 exams.

Postgraduate students should have completed their first year or second-semester exams and obtained a minimum of 70% in their undergraduate degree.

Research students must have achieved a minimum of 70% in their undergraduate degree.

NITI Aayog Internship 2024: Domains

Candidates will have the option to select domains from various areas, including Agriculture, Data Management and Analysis, Economics, Education or Human Resources Development, Energy Sector, Foreign Trade or Commerce, Governance, Health, Nutrition, Women and Child Development, Industry, Infrastructure Connectivity, Mass Communications and Social Media, Mining Sector, Natural Resources, Environment & Forests, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Appraisal and Management, Public Financed Budget, Public Private Partnership, Rural Development and SDGs, Science and Technology, Skill Development & Employment, Social Justice and Empowerment, Sports and Youth Development, Tourism and Culture, UrbaniSation or Smart City, Water Resources, and LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment.