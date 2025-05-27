"If India Maintains 6 Per Cent Growth...": NITI Aayog Member Predicts Outcome

India is all set to become the third largest economy in the world by 2027-28, Dr Arvind Virmani, member of government think tank NITI Aayog has told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"My assessment is that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by the end of 2027 or by 2028," he said. India's economy will even surpass Germany - currently the third largest -- in size.

If the Indian economy continues to grow at a rate of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent annually for the next 25 years, then by 2050, India could reach the level of China's economy, he said.

On a related note, he said the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the United States is extremely crucial for India's economic expansion.

Ending uncertainty over tariffs is essential, as it is negatively impacting international trade and commerce.

