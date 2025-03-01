Want To Intern With UNICEF? Know Eligibility, Age Limit And Stipend

UNICEF Internship Programme: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) offers an internship opportunity for students and graduates to gain practical experience in the corporate world. The internship programme provides hands-on learning experiences in the humanitarian sector, offering interns valuable opportunities that contribute to their academic, professional, and personal growth.

Internship Duration

The duration of an internship is normally between six and twenty-six weeks. Internships can be on a full-time or a part-time basis.

Interns will work on various projects, including:

Research

Database management

Communications

Other relevant areas

Stipend



All interns will receive a stipend, paid either by UNICEF or a partner institution, to cover living expenses. If funding is available, a one-time lump sum may be provided to cover travel and visa expenses.

Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification

Candidates must be:

Enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD programme or have graduated within the past two years.

Proficient in at least one of UNICEF's working languages: English, French, or Spanish.

Applicants must be above 18 years of age.



UNICEF Internship Programme: Steps to Apply