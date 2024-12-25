AICTE Unveils First UG Minor Programme In Quantum Technologies

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the country's first ever undergraduate minor programme in Quantum Technologies. The programme has been introduced in collaboration with National Quantum Mission (NQM). The programme aims at preparing workforce for the quantum revolution, positioning the nation as a global leader in cutting-edge quantum innovation.

The UG Minor Programme in Quantum Technologies is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by addressing the strategic and multidisciplinary needs of the quantum ecosystem. It spans four verticals: Quantum Computation and Simulation, Quantum Communication and Cryptography, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Materials and Devices.

Key features of the programme

Flexible Curriculum: Students can select 18 credits from a pool of over 30 credits, allowing institutions to adapt the program to their resources.



Interdisciplinary Reach: Open to students from all engineering disciplines, starting from their third or fourth semester.



Faculty Training: Dedicated Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) by AICTE and leading institutions like IITs, IISERs will support teachers in delivering high-quality quantum education.

The programme was launched in the presence of eminent dignitaries and thought leaders, including Prof. Sitharam T.G, Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, Mission Governing Board, National Quantum Mission, Prof. A.K. Sood, Office of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Chairman, Curriculum Drafting Committee.

Highlighting the potential of the programme, AICTE Chairman, said, "Quantum technology will redefine computing, communication, and sensing. Through this curriculum, we aim to nurture a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and fulfill the goals of the National Quantum Mission. AICTE's initiatives, including mandatory internships and IDEA Labs, complement this endeavor to create a robust, quantum-ready talent pool.”