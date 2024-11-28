Government Launches Mera Yuva Bharat Portal To Empower Youth With Experiential Learning

In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the Government of India has introduced a new initiative aimed at promoting experiential learning among youth. The Mera Yuva Bharat Portal, developed by the Department of Youth Affairs, provides an institutional platform to connect students, knowledge institutions, and volunteers to various learning and community service opportunities.

Empowering Students Through Real-World Learning

The portal is designed to offer youth the chance to engage in activities that improve vital skills like teamwork, problem-solving, and communication. These skills, gained through hands-on experiences, are essential for personal and professional growth. Students can convert their participation in these activities into educational credit points, making their learning experience more valuable. Additionally, the platform allows them to track and showcase their involvement, creating a personalised digital profile that records their achievements.

Opportunities For Educational Institutions

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions stand to benefit from the Mera Yuva Bharat Portal by registering themselves on the platform. Once registered, institutions receive a dedicated webpage, enhancing their visibility and connecting them to a national network of students, alumni, and youth-focused organisations. This initiative aims to boost engagement with youth and promote the various activities and programmes offered by these institutions, expanding their reach across India.

How It Works

Students can create an account on the portal, explore experiential learning opportunities, and register for community service and volunteering initiatives. By participating in these activities, they gain valuable skills and can earn credit points, contributing to their academic and personal growth. Educational institutions can also register to create a profile page for showcasing their events and programs, furthering their commitment to developing well-rounded students.



For more information and to register, visit the Mera Yuva Bharat Portal.