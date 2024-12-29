MAH MCA, LLB CET 2025 Registration Begins, Check Details

MAH MCA CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has commenced the registration process for the Maharashtra LLB 3-Year Common Entrance Test (MAH LLB CET) and Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET). Interested and eligible candidates can complete the online registration process by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MCA, LLB CET 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'CET registration process is started for MCA, L.L.B. 3 Yrs: courses for A.Y. 2025-26' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference

Earlier, the Maharashtra CET Cell had announced the tentative exam schedule for the state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. The schedule is as follows: