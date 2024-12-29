MAH MCA, LLB CET 2025 Registration Begins, Check Details

Candidates can register by visiting the official website.
MAH MCA CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has commenced the registration process for the Maharashtra LLB 3-Year Common Entrance Test (MAH LLB CET) and Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET). Interested and eligible candidates can complete the online registration process by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH MCA, LLB CET 2025: Steps To Register
Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'CET registration process is started for MCA, L.L.B. 3 Yrs: courses for A.Y. 2025-26' on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference
Earlier, the Maharashtra CET Cell had announced the tentative exam schedule for the state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. The schedule is as follows:
- M.Ed-CET 2025: March 16
- M.P.Ed-CET 2025: March 16
- MBA/MMS-CET 2025: March 17, 18, and 19
- LLB 3 Year-CET 2025: March 20, 21
- MCA CET 2025: March 23
- MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET 2025: March 24, 25, and 26
- B.P.Ed-CET 2025: March 27
- M.HMCT CET 2025: March 27
- B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET 2025: March 28
- B.A-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025: March 28
- B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025: March 28
- B.Design-CET 2025: March 29
- B.BA/BCA/BBM/BMS-CET 2025: April 1, 2, 3
- LLB 5 Year-CET 2025: April 4
- AAC-CET 2025: April 5
- Nursing CET 2025: April 7 and 8
- DPN/PHN CET 2025: April 8
- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025: April 9 and April 17 (Except April 10 & 14, 2025)
- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025: April 19, 2025, April 27, 2025 (Except April 24, 2025)