Indian Sailor Injured In Russian Strike On Cargo Ship. New Delhi Reacts

At least two crew members were killed, and some others, including an Indian, were injured in a Russian drone strike on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea outside Romania's territorial waters. There were "three Indian nationals among the crew members", and "one of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention" after the drone strike caused a fire on the ship, the Indian Embassy in Romania said in a post on X.

"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been two casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the post read.

"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," it added.

The mission said Indian Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the Indian nationals aboard the cargo ship and confirmed that "all three are in good health."

"Amb @manojifs spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanta County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital's chief physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the mission said.

The mission said it is in close touch with the hospital authorities to check on the injured seafarer and is extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members.

India Reacts

India has reacted to reports of a Russian attack on a cargo vessel, saying the aggression is "completely unacceptable." Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to resolve the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

"Attack on civilian shipping, from the Black Sea to the Gulf region, is completely unacceptable. The UN is gridlocked, and few countries are resisting its reforms. We maintain that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said.

2 Killed In Attack

The nationality of those killed is not immediately known. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board the ship when the Russian attack took place.

"As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship's captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established," he said after the attack. Zelenskyy added that 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.

"Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he posted.

Tensions in the Black Sea

The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy.