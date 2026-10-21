Jio IPO Opens Today: Minimum Investment, Price Band, Risks And 10 Key Details

Jio Platforms IPO: India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday. Jio Platforms is looking to raise up to Rs 30,213 crore through the share sale, which could value the company at around $108.3 billion.

The IPO opened at 10 am on Wednesday (October 21) and will remain open until October 23. The issue has already drawn strong interest from global investors, with the company raising around Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors before the public offer opened.

Here is everything you need to know about the Jio Platforms IPO:-

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Particulars Details Company Jio Platforms Ltd IPO opening date October 21, 2026 IPO closing date October 23, 2026 Price band Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share Issue size Up to Rs 30,213 crore Issue type Fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares Minimum lot size 12 shares Minimum retail investment Rs 12,780 at the lower end; Rs 13,428 at the upper end Expected allotment date October 26, 2026 Tentative listing date October 28, 2026 Listing exchanges BSE and NSE Valuation at upper price band Around Rs 10.3 lakh crore

Why Is The Jio IPO In The Spotlight?

The Jio Platforms IPO is significant for more than its size. It marks the Reliance Group's first major public share offering in around two decades and gives investors an opportunity to buy shares in the business behind one of India's largest digital and telecom networks.

Jio entered the telecom market in 2016 with low-cost data and free voice calls. It changed how Indians used mobile internet and forced established telecom operators to respond. The company has since expanded into home broadband, enterprise technology, digital services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). It also has the backing of global technology companies Meta and Google.

According to a Reuters report, Jio Platforms had more than 500 million subscribers at the time of the IPO launch. The company is now looking to turn that scale into further growth across digital and technology services. The listing could value Jio Platforms around Rs 10.3 lakh crore. If that happens, it would also surpass Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024 to become India's largest public issue by value.

Jio Platforms IPO: Minimum Investment

Jio Platforms has fixed the price band at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. Investors can bid at a price within this range, subject to the issue's application rules. The minimum application is for 12 shares. This means a retail investor applying at the lower end of the price band would need Rs 12,780. At the upper end, the amount would rise to Rs 13,428.

Investors applying for more shares must bid in the prescribed lot multiples. The issue includes a reservation of up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and up to Rs 500 crore for eligible Jio Platforms employees. Employees are entitled to a discount of Rs 54 per share to the final offer price, subject to the terms of the offer.

How Much Money Will Jio Platforms Raise?

Jio Platforms plans to raise up to Rs 30,213 crore by issuing up to 27 crore new shares. This is a fresh issue, rather than an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The company will issue new shares and receive the proceeds, subject to the final issue outcome.

The majority of the money raised is earmarked for repaying or prepaying borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom subsidiary. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The proposed debt repayment could reduce financing costs and leave the business with more room to invest in its network and digital operations. Reliance Industries will continue to retain majority control of Jio Platforms after the IPO, although its stake will be diluted by the fresh share issue.

Jio IPO GMP Today: What Does The Grey Market Indicate?

The grey market premium (GMP) has become one of the biggest talking points around the Jio IPO. Ahead of the public issue, market trackers reported a premium of roughly Rs 245 to Rs 273 per share, although the figures differed across platforms and changed with market sentiment. These were unofficial quotes reported before the IPO opened, not confirmed listing prices.

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119, a GMP of Rs 245 would imply an indicative price of Rs 1,364. That is around 21.9 per cent above the issue price. A premium of Rs 273 would imply Rs 1,392, or approximately 24.4 per cent. However, these calculations are only illustrations based on unofficial market quotes.

For the unversed, the grey market is an unofficial market where investors trade expectations around an IPO before its shares are listed on the stock exchanges. A high GMP can indicate strong demand, but it does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should therefore avoid making a decision based solely on GMP.

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms' IPO saw the portion marked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fully subscribed at over 2X demand, within a few minutes of issue opening on Wednesday. According to reports, the QIB portion's demand was 2.86 times at 10 am.

Jio IPO Today: What Are Brokerages Saying?

Brokerage views have largely been positive, with analysts pointing to Jio's scale, earnings growth and expansion opportunities. However, the long-term investment case will depend on how effectively the company converts its large customer base into higher revenue and profits.

Motilal Oswal has recommended subscribing to the issue for both listing gains and long-term investment. It highlighted Jio's position in digital connectivity, its 5G network, home broadband expansion and opportunities in enterprise technology and AI.

Shriram Finance has also expressed a positive view for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon. It cited Jio's market position and cash-generation ability, while flagging regulatory requirements, competition, related-party dependence and financial obligations as risks to watch.

Jio Platforms Financial Performance: Revenue And Profit

The company's financial performance improved in FY26.

Financial metric FY25 FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 1.28 lakh crore Rs 1.46 lakh crore Net profit Rs 26,109 crore Rs 30,049 crore EBITDA Rs 64,170 crore Rs 76,255 crore

The figures show that both revenue and profit increased over the year. That is important because investors buying into a large IPO are not just paying for the company's current size. They are also assessing its ability to grow earnings over time.

Jio's operating performance will remain closely linked to telecom services, even as it expands into broadband, enterprise solutions, cloud and AI. Around 90 per cent of the company's revenue and profit for the year ended March 2026 came from its telecom business. This concentration makes subscriber monetisation, tariff changes and the cost of network investments particularly important.

What Are The Risks Investors Should Know?

Despite Jio's market position, the IPO is not without risks.

Regulatory risks: Telecom is a regulated industry. Changes in licensing requirements, spectrum costs and data rules could affect the business.

Telecom is a regulated industry. Changes in licensing requirements, spectrum costs and data rules could affect the business. Competition: Jio faces competition from established telecom operators and emerging technology providers, including satellite broadband services.

Jio faces competition from established telecom operators and emerging technology providers, including satellite broadband services. Monetisation: A large subscriber base does not automatically translate into high revenue per user. Jio needs to keep improving the amount it earns from customers.

A large subscriber base does not automatically translate into high revenue per user. Jio needs to keep improving the amount it earns from customers. Technology spending: Network upgrades, AI infrastructure and other digital investments require capital. Returns may take time to materialise.

Network upgrades, AI infrastructure and other digital investments require capital. Returns may take time to materialise. Promoter control: Reliance Industries will retain majority ownership. Minority shareholders will need to assess governance and related-party risks.

Reliance Industries will retain majority ownership. Minority shareholders will need to assess governance and related-party risks. Market volatility: A strong IPO can still list below expectations if market conditions weaken or investor demand changes.

These risks are particularly relevant for investors considering the stock as a long-term holding rather than a short-term listing trade.

Senior trade analyst Venkat S told NDTV, "Jio Platforms IPO brings together a large, established telecom business and ambitions in broadband, cloud computing, enterprise technology and AI. Its subscriber base, financial performance and backing from Reliance Industries are key strengths. But the size of the IPO and the buzz around the listing should not be the only reasons to invest."

He added, "The valuation, competition, regulatory exposure and the company's ability to generate growth beyond telecom deserve close attention. Investors seeking short-term listing gains should remember that GMP is not a reliable promise of returns. Those considering a long-term investment should assess Jio's financial performance, growth prospects and risks against their own investment horizon and ability to withstand losses."