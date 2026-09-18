Polish PM Warns Of Russian Drone And Missile Strikes On Ukraine's Allies

Russia's plans in the war against Ukraine include "hybrid" drone and missile strikes against Kyiv's allies, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday.

His comments came amid growing tension between Russia and the European countries supporting Kyiv in its conflict with Moscow, as the war drags on into its fifth year.

Tusk made his comments while in a speech to the Polish parliament.

"The Russian plan, according to intelligence assessments ... includes hybrid strikes using drones and missiles on countries supporting Ukraine, including Poland," he told deputies.

"There is a real risk that drones... may fall on the territory of one or several NATO countries on the eastern flank," he added.

And while such incidents might cause "destruction", Moscow's "official narrative will be that this is an accident", said Tusk.

The aim, he said, was to weaken NATO's overall cohesion and to convince NATO countries "that Article 5 is more theoretical than practical", he added.

Tusk is set to visit Ukraine on Friday, where he will also meet Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Poland, a NATO and EU member state along the alliance's Eastern flank, has accused Russia of "sabotage" on several occasions since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The NATO and EU member has become the main hub for transporting Western military and humanitarian support to Kyiv.

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