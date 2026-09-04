Russian Drone Hits Ukraine's Intelligence Service Headquarters In Kyiv

A Russian drone has struck the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security services in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as an AFP reporter saw ambulances parked near the scene.

An image published by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet showed what appeared to be black smoke pouring from at least two windows on the front of the building, while a fire engine was parked outside.

At least five people were wounded in the strike on the city centre, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia has escalated its daytime strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, sometimes using jet-powered drones that are harder for air defences to destroy.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the kind of munition used in the attack.

Zelensky said he had spoken "with the head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad" after the attack.

"Unfortunately, a Russian drone hit the central building of the SBU on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite the St. Sophia Cathedral," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the Head of the Security Service in that building," he added.

Zelensky said that he had instructed the SBU chief to "deliver an appropriate, tangible response and, where possible, one that mirrors this strike, to the Russians once everything is ready".

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