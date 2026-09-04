Anushka Sharma Once Rejected Virat Kohli's Punjabi Playlist, Celebrity Photographer Reveals Why

Rahul Jhangiani is a prominent Indian celebrity, fashion, and commercial advertising photographer based in Mumbai. Over the years, he has built a rich portfolio of celebrities he has worked with, including shooting a Lux advertising campaign with Alia Bhatt — his breakthrough — which led to collaborations with A‑listers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha, Kriti Sanon, and Hrithik Roshan, to name a few.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Rahul Jhangiani opened up about his working experience with one of the most loved celebrity couples out there, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also spoke about Alia Bhatt, whom he shot for her clothing brand Ed‑a‑Mamma while she was pregnant, a project that played a big role in his breakthrough into the profession.

On Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Rahul Jhangiani described Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as immensely professional.

He said, “Honestly, the similarities are that they're both really professional. They're never late on set. They're on point with everything. They want to get done with their work as soon as possible. It's amazing when you look at someone as famous as Virat and Anushka, who are so disciplined and so efficient when it comes to time. And they really respect everybody on set, which is amazing.”

He added, “You hear all these stories where actors come late and stuff like that. They're always five minutes before time. They make sure they have the shortest lunch break possible. It's amazing. There's so much respect for them. They have so much respect for everybody — all artists that are working. Always sweet to everybody, always respecting the artists hired on set.”

What was particularly interesting was when Rahul Jhangiani spoke of their different vibes on set, especially when it came to their playlists.

The celebrity photographer revealed, “Virat loves his Punjabi music. He has his playlist. Anushka is more into high‑energy English pop songs. There was one time I actually played Virat's playlist and she was like, ‘No, you play my songs for me.' But that's amazing to work with.”

Are the two really as cute and mushy as they come across on our feeds?

Rahul Jhangiani added, “If they're both on set together, everyone else has vanished.”

On His Most Memorable Shoot Yet

Speaking of his most memorable shoots to date, Rahul Jhangiani recalled his Bangkok shoot with Alia Bhatt.

He revealed, “I think very memorable for me must be my first ad shoot with Alia Bhatt. I was in Bangkok. I was quite fresh, an amateur, and she gave me the opportunity to shoot a really big campaign. We shot for Lux, which used to be a really big brand. I'm always grateful to her for giving me this opportunity. That was really special for me because it went really well. And that's where my career took off.”

Having shot her again for her baby clothing brand Ed‑a‑Mamma while she was pregnant, Rahul Jhangiani recalled how amazing she was.

He shared, “Honestly, hats off to her because she was working throughout her pregnancy. She was working till the last stage of her pregnancy. She started working right after her delivery. It's incredible, the energy she has and the hard work she puts in. There were no excuses or breaks for her during her whole work journey.”

He concluded by saying Alia Bhatt is really humble and friendly, and “on point with her work.”

Rahul Jhangiani was a science student before he found his calling in photography — and the rest, as they say, is history.

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