Phuket Flight Pilot Who Failed Drug Test Sacked By Air India

The pilot-in-command of flight A12379 from Phuket to Delhi, which dropped 300 feet over Odisha, injuring several passengers, has been sacked by Air India after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance.

In a statement, the Tata-owned carrier said it has a zero-tolerance approach to safety violations and regulatory requirements.

"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violations of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," it said in the statement on X.