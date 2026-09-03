Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Delhi-Bound Flight Lands In Lucknow After Smoke Alarm Goes Off

An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow airport Thursday morning allegedly after a smoke detection alarm went off in the aircraft's cargo hold, sources said.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Delhi-Bound Flight Lands In Lucknow After Smoke Alarm Goes Off
The aircraft landed at Lucknow airport at 8:52 am (Representational)
Lucknow:

An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow airport Thursday morning allegedly after a smoke detection alarm went off in the aircraft's cargo hold, sources said.

However, preliminary checks at Lucknow airport found no sign of smoke or fire in the aircraft, they added.

Flight IX 1253, with 155 passengers onboard, took off from Varanasi airport around 8 am. Shortly after take-off, the smoke detection alarm in the cargo hold was activated, following which the pilot contacted Lucknow Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land.

The aircraft landed at Lucknow airport at 8:52 am, following which the airport's response team, fire brigade personnel and technical experts reached the aircraft. All 155 passengers and crew members were deboarded at 9:02 am, sources said.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to a hanger for inspection.

Preliminary checks found no signs of smoke or fire inside the aircraft, sources said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the activation of the smoke alarm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India Express, Air India Express AC Failure, Air India Express Accident
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com