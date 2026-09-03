Delhi-Bound Flight Lands In Lucknow After Smoke Alarm Goes Off

An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow airport Thursday morning allegedly after a smoke detection alarm went off in the aircraft's cargo hold, sources said.

However, preliminary checks at Lucknow airport found no sign of smoke or fire in the aircraft, they added.

Flight IX 1253, with 155 passengers onboard, took off from Varanasi airport around 8 am. Shortly after take-off, the smoke detection alarm in the cargo hold was activated, following which the pilot contacted Lucknow Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land.

The aircraft landed at Lucknow airport at 8:52 am, following which the airport's response team, fire brigade personnel and technical experts reached the aircraft. All 155 passengers and crew members were deboarded at 9:02 am, sources said.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to a hanger for inspection.

Preliminary checks found no signs of smoke or fire inside the aircraft, sources said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the activation of the smoke alarm.

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