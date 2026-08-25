Air India Express Pilots Question Revised Salary Structure Despite Higher-Pay Proposal

Air India Express pilots have raised concerns over income predictability, leave benefits and operational risk sharing despite the airline proposing a revised compensation package with higher earnings, according to industry sources.

The revised package includes increased monthly earnings across pilot ranks, a Boeing 737 fleet allowance of up to Rs 21 lakh for Senior Commanders and Commanders, and Rs 10 lakh for Senior First Officers, to be paid in three equal instalments over three years from October 2026.

The proposal also includes revised productivity pay rates, a narrow-body allowance of Rs 25,000 for P1 and Rs 10,000 for P2 categories as part of fixed pay, and changes to base posting rules. The airline has proposed a new leave framework effective from April 1, 2027, with 24 Privilege Leave, 12 Sick Leave and six Casual Leave days.

However, pilots have expressed concerns over the structure of the package, stating that it guarantees only 40 hours of block pay while the remaining earnings depend on monthly utilisation, sources said.

Also Read: US Green Card Alert: US EB-1 Visa May Turn 'Unavailable' For Indians

Pilots have argued that this arrangement shifts rostering and fleet deployment risks, which are controlled by the company, onto flight crew. They have pointed out that the pre-COVID model of 70-hour fixed pay provided greater income stability and said a temporary reduction during the pandemic should not become the permanent structure.

According to sources, pilots have also raised concerns that taking Privilege Leave could lead to a reduction in variable pay due to fewer flying hours, effectively turning approved paid leave into a salary cut.

They have highlighted that pilots continue to undertake positioning duties, waiting time, night and WOCL operations, lounge stays, critical airfield operations and tail swaps, while payable flying hours remain limited.

Also Read: Indian Railways' New Upgrade May Fix Peak Time Ticket Booking Problems

The pilot representatives have also flagged a reduction in Privilege Leave by six days and sought clarity on night and WOCL duties, lounge stays, critical airfield operations, tail swaps, treatment of Sick Leave and Privilege Leave, along with taxation and repayment conditions related to any retention bonus.

The revised offer letters were scheduled to be issued by August 14, with pilots required to accept the terms by August 28, according to industry sources.

Pilots maintain that higher headline figures alone do not address their concerns over income security, leave value and the overall employment structure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)