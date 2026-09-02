Air India Express Crew Uniforms Now Feature Designs Inspired By 5 States

Air India Express has introduced new uniforms for its cabin crew and frontline staff, and the new look takes inspiration from India's rich textile heritage. The Tata Group-owned airline launched the uniforms on September 1. They are being introduced for teams working across cabin crew, airport services, aviation security and flight operations.

The idea behind the new uniforms is closely connected to India's different cultures and textile traditions. Air India Express has brought design influences from several states into the new look. The uniforms draw inspiration from Tamil Nadu's Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh's Pattu, Gujarat's Patola, Assam's Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh's Bagh.

These traditional textiles are known for their distinctive patterns and designs. Air India Express has used these cultural influences to create uniforms that reflect stories from different parts of the country. The new uniforms are centred around the airline's vibrant Xpress Blue colour palette and feature accents of its signature Xpress Orange.

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New Uniforms Tell Stories From Across India

More than 5,200 employees will receive the new uniforms. Air India Express has a total workforce of around 8,000 people. Pilots will also see some changes to their uniforms, although their existing look requires only a few modifications. The uniforms were designed in-house by Air India Express designer Pooja Krishnan.

She led the design of uniforms for the airline's female cabin crew, airport services, aviation security and flight operations personnel. The new uniform for male cabin crew was developed in collaboration with Trent Ltd, a Tata Group company.

Sharing the new look on social media, Air India Express posted a video announcing the transition and celebrating the stories behind India's textiles.

The airline wrote, "Some stories are written. Some are woven. And some take to the skies." It explained how patterns across India tell stories about places, people and cultures. These stories have already found a place on the distinctive patterns featured on the tails of Air India Express aircraft through its "Tales of India" theme.

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Now, the airline is taking the idea a step further by bringing these stories into what its employees wear. Air India Express said the new uniforms are inspired by India's textile heritage but have been reimagined for the present day. The airline added that its employees will carry these stories with them wherever they go.

"From our tails to our threads, we carry the many stories of India with us," Air India Express said.

With a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, Air India Express operates over 500 flights every day. Its new uniforms will now become part of that journey.