'He Asked If I Had AIDS': <i>Bigg Boss</i> Malayalam 8 Contestant On Her 'Toxic' Situationship

Actor Gayathri Suresh, who re-entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house on Day 9, was evicted over the last weekend, shocking fans across the nation.

Gayathri was one of the eight contestants who was evicted during the last weekend episode.

A few days before she left the house, she opened up about a traumatic and painful phase of her life, revealing her 'toxic' situationship that left a permanent scar on her mind.

During one of the tasks, Bigg Boss asked her, "If you got an opportunity to speak to the person who hurt you the most in life, what would you say?"

"Many people have hurt me in my life... but what hurt me the most, or rather what traumatised me the most, happened when I was embroiled in a controversy in 2021. At that time, I was in a situationship. I thought it was a relationship, but looking back now, I think it was just a situationship," she recalled.

Gayathri confessed that she identified the red flags in her then-partner quite early, but she wanted to give him chances to correct himself.

"I'm someone who notices everyone's red flags quickly. Yet, I give people three chances, and then they're out of my life. In the first week of our 'relationship,' he asked me if I had AIDS. At that moment, I cut him off," she said.

"But then, you don't know if you're being too negative, always looking for red flags. Hence, I continued the 'relationship.' Later, I found out that he was in a relationship with someone else. While I am based in Thrissur, he lives in Ernakulam, and there, he was in a relationship with another girl," the actor revealed.

Gayathri Suresh On Her Viral 2021 Car Accident

While Gayathri was going through a turbulent relationship, things took an ugly turn when they had a car accident in 2021.

For the unversed, in October 2021, Gayathri Suresh was travelling with a male friend, who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Their car reportedly collided with another vehicle. Instead of stopping immediately, they allegedly drove away. The occupants of the second vehicle pursued them and eventually forced them to stop. Crowd gathered and things went out of control. Videos from the venue had already made their way onto social media.

During the Bigg Boss task, she recalled, "The police came and took him to the station (following the accident). After coming back, he left me alone in a cafe and went to see his (other) girlfriend. That was the most traumatising thing for me."

She added, "So if I were to see him again, I would say, 'Thank you so much.' I can clearly imagine what his girlfriend went through because it was a narcissistic relationship and there was narcissistic abuse. So if I see him now, I'd say, 'Thank you so much for going after someone else.' Otherwise, I would have had to suffer in that relationship. I grew because of that. I decided then that I would get better and grow."

Gayathri Suresh is known for films like Oru Mexican Aparatha, Children's Park, Gandharwa, to name a few.