ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM To Make India Debut At Weverse Con Festival 2027 In Delhi

India's K-pop fans, mark your calendars.

Some of the biggest names in Korean music are heading to New Delhi as Weverse Con Festival makes its India debut in 2027. Featuring K-pop powerhouses ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and LE SSERAFIM, along with singer Hwasa and Lara Raj of global girl group KATSEYE, the two-day festival promises a major celebration of Korean music and global pop culture.

Scheduled for March 27 and 28, the festival will mark the first time Weverse Con Festival is being held outside South Korea.

Weverse made the announcement on X. “The wait is finally over! The K-Pop lineup you have been manifesting is now LIVE. Screenshot it, send it to your squad, and meet us in the crowd!”

Weverse Con Festival India 2027: Full Lineup

The international lineup features ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM, along with solo performers Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung and Lee Hyun. Producer and musician BUMZU, Lara Raj of KATSEYE and singer Rhea Raj are also part of the festival.

While ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM are expected to draw fans with their distinctive sounds and performance styles, Hwasa will bring her signature vocals and stage presence to the event. Eric Nam, who has previously performed in India, will also return to the country.

Lara Raj's inclusion adds another exciting dimension to the lineup. A member of global girl group KATSEYE, she will perform alongside her sister, Rhea Raj, who is also on the bill.

The festival will also feature Indian artists. King, Gini, RANJ X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo are among the announced performers, bringing Indian hip-hop, independent music, and electronic sounds into the mix.

The diverse lineup brings Korean and Indian artists together on one platform, giving fans a chance to experience different musical styles over two days.

Weverse Con Festival India 2027: Ticket Sale Details

Fans can access the ticket presale starting October 27. Mastercard cardholders can access the presale, while general ticket sales open on October 30.

Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. Check official announcements for details on ticket prices and other event arrangements.