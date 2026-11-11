'Affair Ended In 3 Hours': When Anirudh Ravichander Recalled His School Romance

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to enter into a new chapter of his life. He and Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, will get married in Greece on November 11. Kavya is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The high-profile wedding has already become one of the most talked-about celebrity events, bringing together big names from Tamil cinema, business and politics. A grand reception is expected to follow in Chennai on November 21.

As Anirudh prepares to get married, an old interview in which he spoke about his first-ever proposal has resurfaced online. The Jailer 2 composer had revealed that he proposed to a girl in school. The romance was remarkably short-lived, reported Filmibeat.

Recalling the incident, Anirudh said, "I proposed to a girl when I was in school. But the affair ended just after three hours."

The composer had also spoken about how his life changed after entering the film industry.

Anirudh's journey since those early days has been anything but ordinary. He made his debut as a composer with Dhanush-starrer 3. The massive popularity of Why This Kolaveri Di song from the film turned him into a household name.

Over the years, he has delivered music for films for big hits such as Jailer, Vikram, Leo, Jawan and Jailer 2, working with some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Anirudh and Kavya wedding reception

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

The reception is expected to see several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited.