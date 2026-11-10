Why Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Have Chosen Greece For Their Wedding

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are set to get married in a beautiful ceremony in Greece this week.

The celebrations have already attracted several high-profile guests, including Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Superstar Rajinikanth, who were recently spotted travelling for the wedding. Photos and videos from the airport have since gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the wedding festivities will take place on November 10 and 11. Reports also suggest the Maran family has arranged flights, accommodation and local transport for guests attending the festivities. The wedding ceremony is also said to be taking place near Santorini.

According to The Times of India, four private aircraft have been organised to fly guests to the wedding venue.

What Makes Greece An Ideal Destination For Lavish Weddings

Greece has become one of the world's most sought-after wedding destinations. From picturesque islands and historic landmarks to exceptional food and wine, the country offers everything needed for a memorable wedding celebration.

1. The Most Beautiful Outdoor Weddings

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Blessed with a Mediterranean climate and around 300 days of sunshine each year, Greece offers ideal conditions for outdoor weddings.

Its clear blue skies, pleasant weather and scenic landscapes make it a popular choice for couples planning open-air ceremonies and receptions. Be it a clifftop overlooking the sea or a charming countryside setting, Greece provides a spectacular backdrop for all kinds of wedding celebrations.

2. Unforgettable Wedding Photography

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Greece is the dream wedding destination not just for couples, but for their photographers as well. Here, wedding photographs can feature dramatic island views, pristine coastlines, archaeological sites and historic towns as backdrops.

Ancient ruins, whitewashed buildings and centuries-old architecture create countless opportunities for memorable wedding pictures.

As daylight softens into the golden hour, photographers are presented with some of the most enchanting natural light imaginable.

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3. Coastal Beauty, Mountain Villages And Countryside Charm

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Greece's award-winning beaches and crystal-clear waters provide a romantic setting for a wedding. Away from the coast, majestic mountains dotted with traditional villages offer an entirely different yet equally captivating landscape.

4. Authentic Greek Hospitality

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Much like India, Greece is renowned for its hospitality, making guests admire not just the natural beauty, but also the genuine warmth with which they are welcomed. The Greek concept of Philoxenia, which translates to "friend to a stranger", is deeply embedded in the country's culture.

From venue teams and wedding planners to local communities, people take pride in making celebrations memorable.

5. Fresh, Flavourful Food And Sensational Wines

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Greek cuisine is another major attraction for destination weddings. Traditional and contemporary dishes highlight fresh seasonal produce, locally sourced seafood and quality meats. An added advantage is that many classic Greek dishes naturally cater to a range of dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian diets, often requiring little or no modification.

The country is also known for its impressive wines and spirits. Local wineries produce exceptional labels using indigenous grape varieties such as Vidiano and Moschato Spinas, while traditional drinks like Ouzo and Mastiha bring a distinctly Greek touch to wedding celebrations.

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With its scenic landscapes, rich culture and renowned hospitality, it is easy to see why Greece remains one of the world's most sought-after wedding destinations.