Breakup To Affair, How Jasmin Jaffar Became The Most Popular Contestant Of <i>Bigg Boss Malayalam 6</i>

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 finalist Jasmin Jaffar has once again found herself at the centre of public attention, this time over a video shot at Kerala's Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple. What began as a seemingly harmless Instagram Reel has snowballed into a controversy involving a police complaint, purification rituals at the temple, and heated online backlash.

Meet Jasmin Jaffar

Jasmin became a familiar face with her stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, where she ended her journey as the second runner-up. Known for being outspoken and bold, she emerged as one of the season's most-discussed contestants.

Her personal life, too, came under the spotlight during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Jasmin had entered the show engaged to Afzal Ameer, but her closeness with fellow contestant Gabri Jose stirred rumours and speculation. She acknowledged her feelings for Gabri while clarifying she could not act on them at the time.

The situation led to friction in her engagement, with Afzal accusing her of betrayal and publicly ending the relationship.

Beyond reality TV, Jasmin has built a thriving career as a digital creator. Known for her lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and vlog content, she first rose to prominence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Guruvayur Temple Incident

Less than a week ago, Jasmin shared an Instagram Reel that was filmed inside the Rudratheertham pond at the Guruvayur temple. Wearing a traditional kasavu saree, she dipped her feet in the sacred pond, posed beside it, and played with flowers for the video.

Why are Hindu temples always the victims here?



She is Jasmin Jaffar, a social media influencer with 1.5 million subscribers & 807K Instagram followers, and the Bigg Boss Malayalam S6 runner-up.



She recently posted a reel on Instagram captioned “Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil”… pic.twitter.com/tprpj0wO6t — महारथी-മഹാരഥി (@MahaRathii) August 21, 2025

The clip sparked immediate backlash since the pond is used for religious rituals such as bathing the idol of Lord Krishna. Temple customs strictly prohibit photography or videography on the premises, and entry of non-Hindus is not allowed. The video was soon deleted, but not before it drew sharp criticism from devotees and authorities.

Amid mounting criticism, Jasmin deleted the video and shared an apology through her Instagram stories. She wrote, "To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress. It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance."

Following the uproar, Devaswom administrator OB Arun Kumar lodged a complaint with the temple police, citing violation of customs.

According to Hindustan Times, the temple management carried out purification rituals at the Rudratheertham pond, restricting darshan between 5 AM and noon. Reports state that the cleansing rituals will continue for six days and involve 18 pujas and 18 sheevelis.