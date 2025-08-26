Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Influencer Facing Flak For Washing Feet In Guruvayur Temple Pond

Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar has ignited controversy after posting a video of herself washing her feet in the sacred pond at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala, an act that allegedly breaches temple protocols. The video, which was shared on her Instagram account, sparked widespread criticism from devotees and temple authorities after it went viral.

The Guruvayur Devaswom filed a police complaint against Ms Jaffer for hurting religious sentiments and inciting unrest. Facing backlash, she deleted the reel and apologised, claiming ignorance of the restrictions. "To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress. It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance," she wrote.

In response, the temple authorities initiated a six-day punyaham (purification ritual) on August 26, repeating 18 poojas and 18 sheevelis from the past six days.

Who is Jasmin Jaffar?

Jasmin Jaffar is a 24-year-old social media influencer, YouTuber, and content creator from Kerala, known for her lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and vlog content. She has over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and 1.5 million Instagram followers. She gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown through social media videos and rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 in 2024.

However, her time on the show was also marred by controversy, particularly her close bond with co-contestant Gabri Jose, which sparked tension with her then-fiance Afzal Ameer. Ms Jaffar later revealed her feelings for Gabri, leading to the end of her engagement. Mr Ameer publicly expressed heartbreak and betrayal, stating that the experience had taken a toll on his mental health.

He wrote, "My heart is broken over Jasmin's actions in the Bigg Boss house. Our relationship of seven months feels like a lie now. I can't handle the drama anymore. I'm done with this relationship. Please spare me from this matter and don't drag me further."