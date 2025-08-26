Influencer's Reel At Guruvayur Temple Triggers Storm, 'Purification' Drive

A viral Instagram reel by influencer and former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Jasmin Jaffar has triggered a major controversy at Kerala's Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, prompting temple authorities to initiate a six-day purification ritual.

Jasmin filmed the video in the sacred pond of the temple, where she was seen dipping her feet in the water. The act drew sharp criticism from devotees and cultural groups, who cited violations of customs and an infringement on religious sentiments.

Following the public outcry, the Guruvayur Devaswom has announced a six-day purification ceremony involving 18 special poojas and 18 sheevelis, starting today. During this period, darshan at the temple will remain restricted.

The Guruvayur Devaswom administrator has filed a formal complaint with the temple police, citing a breach of religious protocol and referring to a High Court order that prohibits photography in sacred areas of the temple.

Amid the backlash, Jasmin Jaffar issued a public apology, stating that her actions stemmed from ignorance and that she had no intention to offend anyone.

Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan located in the small town of Guruvayur, Kerala, and is one of the most important places of worship.