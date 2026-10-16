Yash Reveals Why <i>Ramayana</i> Makers Are Highlighting Its Rs 4,000 Crore Budget

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

From its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget and star-studded cast to its visual effects, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic has been a talking point long before its theatrical release.

Now, actor Yash has explained why the makers have chosen to put the film's massive budget in the spotlight.

Speaking at Ramayana's International trailer launch event, Yash, who has co-produced the film under his Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, said he believes in openly discussing investment matters when presenting an Indian production to an international audience.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, said, “My partner Namit isn't here today. He is currently occupied with the film's business-related work in the US while we have kick-started our promotions in India.”

“I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media,” said Yash.

“In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That is what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash explained.deliver a cinematic experience that matches its enormous scale. Yash has also clarified that the figure covers both instalments of Ramayana, along with promotional and other associated expenses, rather than the first film alone.

“Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well,” he added.

Namit's visual effects studio DNEG is handling the VFX of Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film will release on November 5.

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