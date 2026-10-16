Ranbir Kapoor Thanks Bengaluru Fans In Kannada, Praises Yash At <i>Ramayana</i> Event

The excitement around Ramayana continues to build as fans get a glimpse of the ambitious mythological epic and its star-studded cast. While the film's international trailer has sparked conversations online, Ranbir Kapoor has found another way to win over audiences. At the trailer launch in Bengaluru, the actor impressed fans by addressing the crowd in Kannada.

Ranbir Kapoor Thanks Bengaluru Fans In Kannada

At the event held on October 15, Ranbir began his address with Jai Shri Ram before greeting the audience with Namaskara Bengaluru. He then thanked the crowd in Kannada for their love, kind words and blessings.

The actor also added a light-hearted touch to his speech by acknowledging Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. “Is baar itna hi seekh ke aaya hoon. Agli baar Yash Boss se thoda jyada seekh ke aaunga (Next time, I will learn a few more lines from Yash in Kannada),” Ranbir said, indicating that he would learn more Kannada from his co-star before his next visit.

The moment soon attracted attention on social media, with fans praising Ranbir for making the effort and appreciating the friendly camaraderie between the two actors.

Ramayana's International Trailer Launched In Bengaluru

The Bengaluru event launched the international trailer for Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend. The event brought together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, composer A.R. Rahman and other members of the film's team.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey essays Lakshman.

When Will Ramayana Release?

The first instalment of Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.

Also Read | Ramayana English Trailer: Yash's Ravana Wins Praise, Some Viewers Disappointed With VFX

