<i>Ramayana</i> English Trailer: Yash's Ravana Wins Praise, Some Viewers Disappointed With VFX

The international trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released on Thursday, October 15, and social media users have been sharing their reactions to the latest glimpse of the mythological epic.

While several viewers praised the film's scale, visuals and Yash's portrayal of Ravana, others expressed disappointment with some of the visual effects.

One user took to X and wrote, "Now this is called most expensive movie of Indian cinema."

Another described the film as "One of India's most ambitious and expensive cinematic epics."

Yash's screen presence as Ravana also caught the attention of viewers. Praising the actor, a user wrote, "Dear #Yash - The way you elevated this part is beyond Hollywood Stuff! I Couldn't believe I'm watching an Indian film's Trailer anymore. #Ramayana His remarkable elevation of Ravan will be remembered for CENTURIES to come @TheNameIsYash I am outrightly SHAKEN in this segment."

Another viewer highlighted the film's action sequences and Yash's performance, writing, "#Ramayana - English Trailer..Promises A Very Grand Mythological Drama filled with a lot of Action to be witnessed on the big screens.. #Yash's Screen Presence as Ravana."

The film's visual spectacle also drew praise, with one user calling them "The GREATEST visuals ever..." and adding, "#Ramayana HAS ALL THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE BOX OFFICE HISTORY!"

However, not everyone was impressed with what they saw in the trailer.

A viewer pointed out that some of the visual effects fell short of expectations, writing, "We expected world-class VFX from a film like #Ramayana, but some of these shots are genuinely disappointing. The performances look promising, but the visuals definitely need more work."

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is being mounted as a two-part cinematic epic, with Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026.

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