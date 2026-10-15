<i>Ramayana</i> English Trailer: Yash's Ravana Wins Praise, Some Viewers Disappointed With VFX

The international trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released on Thursday, October 15, and social media users have been sharing their reactions to the latest glimpse of the mythological epic.
While several viewers praised the film's scale, visuals and Yash's portrayal of Ravana, others expressed disappointment with some of the visual effects.
One user took to X and wrote, "Now this is called most expensive movie of Indian cinema."
Now this is called most expensive movie of Indian cinema 🗿 #Ramayana https://t.co/Bw7ynYIVYT— dmx. (@DebaPrabhas) October 15, 2026
Another described the film as "One of India's most ambitious and expensive cinematic epics."
To my Snyder fandom, keep an eye on RAMAYANA. One of India's most ambitious and expensive cinematic epics. Gods, mythology, larger-than-life visuals, and an epic scale. #Ramayana https://t.co/hujENLV5ET— Hall Of SnyderVerse (@HallOfSV) October 15, 2026
Yash's screen presence as Ravana also caught the attention of viewers. Praising the actor, a user wrote, "Dear #Yash - The way you elevated this part is beyond Hollywood Stuff! I Couldn't believe I'm watching an Indian film's Trailer anymore. #Ramayana His remarkable elevation of Ravan will be remembered for CENTURIES to come @TheNameIsYash I am outrightly SHAKEN in this segment."
Dear #Yash - The way you elevated this part is beyond Hollywood Stuff !🔥 I Couldn't believe i'm watching Indian film's Trailer anymore . #Ramayana His remarkable elevation of Ravan will be remember for CENTURIES to come @TheNameIsYash I am outrightly SHAKEN in this segment https://t.co/9YQkc3t6Rf— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) October 15, 2026
Another viewer highlighted the film's action sequences and Yash's performance, writing, "#Ramayana - English Trailer..Promises A Very Grand Mythological Drama filled with a lot of Action to be witnessed on the big screens.. #Yash's Screen Presence as Ravana."
#Ramayana - English Trailer..⭐ Promises A Very Grand Mythological Drama filled with lot of Action to be witnessed on the big screens..✌️ #Yash's Screen Presence as Ravana..👌 https://t.co/dBBt7sOBly— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 15, 2026
The film's visual spectacle also drew praise, with one user calling them "The GREATEST visuals ever..." and adding, "#Ramayana HAS ALL THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE BOX OFFICE HISTORY!"
The GREATEST visuals ever… 🔥 #Ramayana HAS ALL THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE BOX OFFICE HISTORY! And I mean NOTHING LESS than another 1000 CRORE for Indian Cinema. https://t.co/3ZfNeaKpuu— Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) October 15, 2026
However, not everyone was impressed with what they saw in the trailer.
A viewer pointed out that some of the visual effects fell short of expectations, writing, "We expected world-class VFX from a film like #Ramayana, but some of these shots are genuinely disappointing. The performances look promising, but the visuals definitely need more work."
Acting: 10/10 🔥 VFX: -50/10 💀 We expected world-class VFX from a film like #Ramayana, but some of these shots are genuinely disappointing. The performances look promising, but the visuals definitely need more work. A film of this scale deserves VFX that make people go WOW, not question what they're watching. 😭 Be honest, are these VFX acceptable for a film like Ramayana, or were your expectations much higher? #RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #VFX #Yash https://t.co/WENNZSRWWi— Pinkie (@PinkiePragya) October 15, 2026
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is being mounted as a two-part cinematic epic, with Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026.
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