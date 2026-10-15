<i>Ramayana</i>: 5 Big Differences Between The English And Hindi Trailers

The international trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is out, and it looks quite different from the Hindi trailer released in July.

While both offer a glimpse of the grand mythological epic, the scenes featured in them are not quite the same.

The Hindi trailer focused on introducing the characters and establishing the story, from Lord Rama's life in Ayodhya to his exile and Sita's abduction by Ravana. The international trailer, which is shorter, skips several of these moments and focuses more on action, with a few new scenes thrown in.

1. Kunal Kapoor As Indra Dev

One of the new additions in the international trailer is a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev. The character did not feature in the Hindi trailer.

The international version shows Indra Dev with his vahana, a pristine white elephant. Although it is a brief appearance, the scene offers a glimpse of another important figure from Hindu mythology who was missing from the earlier trailer.

2. Ravana Praying Before A Giant Lord Shiva Idol

Another scene that did not make it to the Hindi trailer shows Ravana praying before a giant idol of Lord Shiva.

As Ravana raises his hand in prayer, fire emerges from the ground and encircles him. The dramatic visuals make the scene stand out in the international trailer.

3. Jatayu's Fight With Ravana Is Longer

Both trailers feature Jatayu trying to stop Ravana from abducting Sita, but the international version gives the sequence more screen time.

In the Hindi trailer, the confrontation is brief. The international trailer, however, shows Jatayu attacking Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana before lifting him into the air in an attempt to protect Sita.

The extended sequence offers a better look at Jatayu's fight against Ravana and makes the rescue attempt more prominent than it was in the earlier trailer.

4. More Action, Less Storytelling

The biggest difference between the two trailers is how they tell the story. The Hindi trailer spent considerable time introducing the characters and showing the events that lead to the conflict between Rama and Ravana.

It featured Rama's life in Ayodhya, his wedding to Sita, his 14-year exile, and the events leading to her abduction. It also showed Dashrath and his wives, Kaikeyi, Surpanakha and the swayamwar sequence.

The international trailer skips these portions almost entirely. There are no scenes featuring Kaikeyi, Surpanakha, or Dashrath with his wives. Instead, it features more action involving Lord Rama.

The ending is also different. The international trailer shows Ravana being attacked by multiple warriors, but he remains unfazed and launches a fierce counterattack. This scene was not part of the Hindi trailer.

5. Unseen Moments Between Rama And Sita

The international trailer also features a few previously unseen moments between Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Sai Pallavi's Sita. These glimpses were not part of the Hindi trailer released in July and offer a little more of the couple's relationship in the film. While the earlier trailer focused on their wedding and the events leading to their separation, the new version includes additional moments featuring the two characters.

Hindi Trailer Is Longer Than The International Version

There is also a noticeable difference in the running times of the two trailers. The Hindi trailer runs for four minutes and nine seconds, while the international trailer is just two minutes and 30 seconds long.

Despite being shorter, the international trailer features several new scenes while leaving out much of the story and character introductions shown in the Hindi version.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, while Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2027.

The films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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