'Can't Imagine Anyone Else As Sita': Ranbir Kapoor's Telugu Skills Impress <i>Ramayana</i> Co-Star Sai Pallavi

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will share the screen as Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.

While audiences are looking forward to seeing the actors together, Ranbir has now shared a special message for his co-star.

Sai Pallavi will appear as the first guest on the second season of the Telugu talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi. Ahead of the episode's premiere, the makers released a promo featuring a special video message from Ranbir for the actress.

In the video, Ranbir expresses his admiration for Sai and says, "Sai, what I admire most about you is your honesty. Every co-star should be lucky enough to share a frame with someone like you. And when it comes to Sita, I honestly can't imagine anyone else. People are going to see you in a whole new light, and I can't wait for that."

The actor also addresses his Telugu-speaking audience in their language, thanking them for their affection.

He says, "And to my Telugu audience, mee premakee na dhanyavadelu (Thank you for your love)."

The gesture visibly touches Sai, who responds to Ranbir's message with, "How sweet."

Sharing the promo on social media, Zee5 South wrote, "Rama for his Sita. #RanbirKapoor made a special gesture, praising @saipallavi. senthamarai as the beautiful Sita they got for #Ramayana #JayammuNishchayammura with Jagapathi - Season 2, premieres 16th October only on Telugu Zee 5."

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will tell the epic story in two parts.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film features Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set to arrive on Diwali next year.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 To Release Worldwide On November 5, Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra