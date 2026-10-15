'Surprised By Scrutiny': When Imran Khan Told NDTV Why He Avoided Public Events

Imran Khan had been away from the spotlight for the longest time, until he made a comeback after 10 years with a short cameo in Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earlier this year.

Right now, he is embroiled in a massive controversy following his participation in a Mumbai protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The actor has reportedly received a notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28.

This development brings focus back to an earlier exclusive interview with the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor this year around the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, where he spoke about why he chose to keep a low profile after being away from the silver screen for an extended period.

Imran Khan said, "I've spent several years very consciously disconnecting from that life and from that version of self. And it was a wilful and conscious stepping away. I went to some lengths to sever the ties that normally people work hard to maintain. I maintained no kind of social media presence. I didn't show up at events to be seen. I didn't do interviews, whatever the things that one is supposed to do to remain-I avoided those."

He continued, "I tried to live as low-profile a life as I could. Avoid public events and public spaces where paparazzi might be. So, I did so much to disconnect from that version of self that I guess I assumed everyone else would also disconnect. I also find myself frequently surprised by the attention and scrutiny that comes, considering how little one is trying to attract it."

Interestingly, he also shared his take back then on not having done movies for 10 years, and finding it 'odd' to have attention directed towards him.

He added, "I am a guy who has not made a movie in more than 10 years. There are many actors out there who are working, who are current, have delivered successful and quality films within the last several years. Within all of that, attention to be pointed at me without having done any of that work-it's odd, but it also then puts the question: if you're in a different place, if you're a more current actor with a more up-to-date resume, do you need PR? Do you need a battalion of people around you advising you on scripts or on which brand of trousers to endorse?"

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. He had recently shared how the team of his upcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum were rushing to finish pre-production work as they intended to release the film mid-December this year. He will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Details About Imran Khan Being Asked To Leave India

As for the notice that Imran Khan has received, it was reportedly issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) following his participation in a protest in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development has brought attention to the actor's citizenship, his status as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder and the circumstances surrounding the protest.

Imran, who has been away from mainstream Hindi cinema for several years, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and comes from one of Bollywood's well-known film families.

The notice followed his participation in the demonstration, with authorities citing an alleged violation of rules governing foreign nationals. The reported deadline for him to leave India is October 28.

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