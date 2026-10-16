Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Makes A Thunderous Box-Office Entry, But Is <i>Jailer 3</i> On The Cards?

Rajinikanth has arrived with a bang, and much like his previous outings, his latest film, Jailer 2, is making all the right noise at the box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film has opened to an impressive response, and it's no surprise that the superstar's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is rewriting box-office charts.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 125.25 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 59.70 crore in India net collections.

With the film drawing audiences to theatres, fans now have another reason to talk about the action entertainer. While its box-office performance has grabbed attention, the ending has left viewers wondering whether Tiger Muthuvel Pandian could return for another adventure. So, is Jailer 3 on the cards?

Jailer 2 Ending Leaves Room For Another Sequel

Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger, a retired jailer who finds himself caught in another dangerous confrontation. This time, the conflict involves the Kalpak family, featuring Mithun Chakraborty as Kalpak, Vidya Balan as Kantha and SJ Suryah as Bodhi.

The film's climax delivers a dramatic showdown between Tiger and Kalpak. During the confrontation, Kalpak activates a bomb trigger attached to his wheelchair, leading to an explosion that kills him. Tiger survives, as always. While Kantha is injured, Bodhi escapes death, leaving the conflict with an unfinished edge.

The final moments, however, are what have fuelled speculation about a possible third instalment.

Kantha makes a striking reappearance in a wheelchair, suggesting that her story is far from over. Meanwhile, Tiger surrenders for killing his son Arjun and is taken away in handcuffs. Just as his journey seems to reach a conclusion, Vijay Sethupathi makes a surprise cameo.

He hands Tiger a phone and asks him to respond to a “Good morning” message from Kantha. The exchange adds another layer of intrigue to the ending and leaves the door open for the story to continue.

Has Rajinikanth's Jailer 3 Been Confirmed?

The makers have not officially confirmed Jailer 3. The ending certainly leaves room for another chapter, particularly with Kantha back in the picture and several threads left unresolved.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.

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