Hrithik Roshan Goes Massy In Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i>, 40 Years After <i>Bhagwan Dada</i>

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released in theatres today amid fan frenzy. It's already revealed that Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi would have cameos in the film. But what came as a pleasant surprise is Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Rajinikanth's Tamil film. This marks Hrithik and Rajinikanth's second collaboration after Hrithik performed as a child artiste in Rajinikanth's Hindi film Bhagwan Dada (1986). Hrithik, who once performed as a child artiste in the film, made a stunning cameo as a grown-up in Jailer 2 after 40 years.

As soon as Hrithik's cameo disclosed, fans across the nation went crazy.

Here are some of the Internet's reactions:

A fan wrote, "Hrithik Roshan copying Chulbul Pandey's style of hanging his sunglasses on the back of his collar."

Another fan wrote, "First glimpse of Hrithik in Jailer 2. #HrithikRoshan" #Jailer2

Another fan wrote, "THEATRE HI PHAT GAYA!

Ek taraf #Rajinikanth sir ka signature glass flip aur slow-walk, doosri taraf #HrithikRoshan ka raw swag aur entry entry par Anirudh ka goosebumps-inducing BGM! Screen par aag lag chuki hai bhai! Pure goosebumps stuff!"

Another fan wrote, "Rajinikanth - Hrithik Roshan - WHAT A MASSIVE COMBO! Imagine Hrithik's swag and Thalaivar's aura in #Jailer2!"

When Hrithik Spoke About Bhagwan Dada

During a promotion for his movie Kaabil in 2017, Hrithik spoke about his time with the iconic actor and recounted how Rajinikanth showed kindness by overlooking mistakes he made as a child. Rajinikanth often took the blame on himself to keep young Hrithik's confidence intact between the shots.

Speaking with Samachar Plus, the War star said, "Talking about Rajini sir, I don't even know what to say, I'm speechless. When I was young, during the time of Bhagwan Dada, I used to consider Rajini sir as a friend, I used to say whatever I wanted to say to him. He was so gracious back then because he knew I was just a child. I think he forgave a lot of things I must have done and said at that time. But one thing I remember very clearly is that whenever I used to make a mistake in the dialogue, and when my grandfather, J Om Prakash, who was the director, when he used to cut the shot because of my fault, Rajni sir used to say, 'Sorry sorry, I made a mistake sorry'."

Hrithik Roshan added, "He would take my mistake upon himself, he used to make me feel, that 'You're okay. It's not your fault, I made a mistake.' So I remember that now with so much love in my heart. And I think that's why he is who he is because making a child feel comfortable like this and to not break his confidence, was the sweetest thing. Especially for Kaabil, Rajini sir sent me a message that I have saved or I think I will read it many many times in my life."

During the filming of Bhagwaan Dada, Hrithik Roshan was only 12 years old, while Rajinikanth was already a celebrated superstar. Interestingly, the 1986 movie was directed and produced by Hrithik's grandfather, J Om Prakash. The movie also featured Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim, Paresh Rawal and Danny Denzongpa, in key roles.

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.