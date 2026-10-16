Imran Khan Holds An OCI Card. What It Means For Travel, Stay And Work In India

For people who have moved abroad but still have family, work or personal ties to India, visiting the country can be a regular part of life. An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card makes these visits easier by allowing eligible foreign citizens to travel to India without applying for a fresh visa every time.

Actor Imran Khan, an American citizen of Indian origin, holds an OCI card. So, what does the card actually allow him to do? Who else can apply for one, and what are the limits of its benefits?

What Is An OCI Card?

An OCI card is a document issued by the Indian government to eligible foreign citizens with Indian origins and certain qualifying family connections.

It is essentially a long-term travel and residency facility that gives holders a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India. So they are able to visit India repeatedly without going through the visa application process each time. They can also live and work in India, subject to applicable rules.

The name can be confusing, though. An OCI card does not make someone an Indian citizen. So, people who possess this card can retain their foreign citizenship and are also required to travel on a valid foreign passport.

But when it comes to travelling to India, OCI cardholders don't need to apply for a separate visa for visits covered by their OCI status. They are, however, required to carry their valid foreign passport and OCI card when travelling to India, as the card isn't considered a replacement of the passport.

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There are exceptions to keep in mind, because certain activities, such as research and visits to protected or restricted areas, may require additional permission.

Eligibility And Perks For Cardholders

Having Indian ancestry does not automatically make someone eligible. The applicant must meet the government's conditions. You may qualify if you are a foreign citizen who:

Was an Indian citizen and later acquired foreign citizenship, subject to the scheme's conditions.

Is a child, grandchild or great-grandchild of an eligible person of Indian origin.

Is a qualifying minor child of an Indian citizen or an eligible applicant.

Is a foreign-origin spouse of an Indian citizen or OCI cardholder. The marriage must be registered and have continued for at least two years immediately before the application.

There are exclusions, too. People who, or whose parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, have been citizens of Pakistan or Bangladesh are not eligible under the scheme. Other disqualifications may apply.

Lifelong India Access

The biggest benefit is being able to travel to India repeatedly without applying for a new visa each time. But the card also comes with other privileges.

OCI cardholders can live and work in India, subject to applicable restrictions. They receive specified benefits in education and economic matters, along with parity with Indian nationals for domestic airfares and entry fees at national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, monuments and museums.

However, the card does not give them the right to vote, contest elections or hold constitutional posts in India. They are also generally barred from buying agricultural land, farmhouses and plantation properties, subject to applicable legal exceptions.

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Another factor that separates it from a citizenship is the fact that it can be revoked, and hence, it's not as permanent. The government can cancel it on particular legal grounds, like fraud in obtaining the card, certain violations of the law, etc.

Applications are made online through the Indian government's official OCI services portal. Those applying must provide a valid foreign passport, proof of their eligibility and the required supporting documents. The exact paperwork depends on whether the application is based on the applicant's own Indian origin, ancestry or marriage.

An OCI card can make staying connected with India much simpler for eligible foreign citizens. Just remember that it offers long-term travel and residency privileges, not Indian citizenship.