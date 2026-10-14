"You Can, And You Should": American Mom Shares Experience Of Travelling India With Baby

Travelling with a toddler may seem daunting, but this content creator-mom is encouraging parents to take the leap. Sharing her own experience of exploring the world with her child, an American mom married to an Indian, revealed that she had travelled to India when her daughter was 6 months old and again when she was nearly two.

Sharing how these two trips offered very different experiences, she revealed travelling with a young child can teach parents to slow down and focus on making memories together rather than sticking to a rigid itinerary. Sharing a throwback video of herself and her daughter travelling in a train, she wrote, “Yes, you can travel to India with a baby.”

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She continued, “We have travelled to India with our daughter at 6 months and again when she was nearly 2, two vastly different experiences, but my advice to parents wondering if they can travel with a baby or toddler remains the same: you can. And if you can, you should!”

She believes that a mother sets herself and her child up for success when she teaches them from the beginning that routines can be flexible. “Plans can change, and sometimes you just have to go with the flow. And let's be honest… my daughter has already proven to be far more adaptable than I am,” she added.

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Sharing how travel impacted their lives, the woman revealed that travelling with her daughter taught her to slow down. She now experiences a place at a different pace and cares less about checking every box. “Of course, we're still at the very beginning of our experience travelling with children, but I hope we're just getting started. If you have been waiting for the “right” age to travel with your little one, maybe this is your sign,” she said.

What do you think about her experience?