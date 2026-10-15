Indian Passport Climbs To 84th Rank, But Visa-Free Access Falls. Check Latest List

Last year, in October 2025, the Indian passport was ranked 85th at the Henley Passport Index. And now, as per the latest October 2026 ranking, India has climbed one spot to 84th place. The country shares the position with Algeria and Mauritania.

The release, which was published on October 9, states that Indian passport holders can now visit 55 countries without getting a visa prior to travelling. But, as compared to October last year, the number of destinations has fallen from 57.

As for global rankings, Singapore leads the listing with access to 193 destinations. This is followed by Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates - all of which share second place with 188 destinations each.

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Visa-Free Countries You Can Visit With An Indian Passport

As mentioned above, currently, as per the latest rankings, people with an Indian passport have access to 55 countries. If you are planning to take an international holiday, here are the countries that you can visit visa-free:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Comoro Islands

Costa Rica

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

The Gambia

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

In 2026, India bagged the 80th spot in the list in January. It then reached the 75th spot in February and fell to the 81st spot in July.

Which Is The Weakest Passport In October 2026?

Afghanistan is the weakest passport, as per the latest release by Henley's Global Passport Rankings. The country is at the 106th position and has access to only 22 countries.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance. Covering 227 travel destinations worldwide, the ranking is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).