Indian Passport Climbs To 84th Rank, But Visa-Free Access Falls. Check Latest List

Last year, in October 2025, the Indian passport was ranked 85th at the Henley Passport Index. And now, as per the latest October 2026 ranking, India has climbed one spot to 84th place. The country shares the position with Algeria and Mauritania.
The release, which was published on October 9, states that Indian passport holders can now visit 55 countries without getting a visa prior to travelling. But, as compared to October last year, the number of destinations has fallen from 57.
As for global rankings, Singapore leads the listing with access to 193 destinations. This is followed by Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates - all of which share second place with 188 destinations each.
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Visa-Free Countries You Can Visit With An Indian Passport
As mentioned above, currently, as per the latest rankings, people with an Indian passport have access to 55 countries. If you are planning to take an international holiday, here are the countries that you can visit visa-free:
- Angola
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Comoro Islands
- Costa Rica
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Grenada
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Niue
- Palau Islands
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Sri Lanka
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe
In 2026, India bagged the 80th spot in the list in January. It then reached the 75th spot in February and fell to the 81st spot in July.
Which Is The Weakest Passport In October 2026?
Afghanistan is the weakest passport, as per the latest release by Henley's Global Passport Rankings. The country is at the 106th position and has access to only 22 countries.
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance. Covering 227 travel destinations worldwide, the ranking is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).