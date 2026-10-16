Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hilarious Banter Turns Instagram Debut Into A Roast Fest

Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram, and his first post has already made fans smile. The actor made his Instagram debut a few days ago by sharing pictures of himself inside the Pataudi library. Yes, the picture made all the right noise. Just like us, his son, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, couldn't believe that his father is on Instagram. And, their banter has caught everyone's attention.

Ibrahim looked surprised to see his father on the platform and questioned, “Is this you, Abba, no na?” Saif responded with an old childhood photo of Ibrahim and asked if the little boy in it was him in May 2008. Ibrahim went along with the joke and replied, “I guess so.”

Their hilarious conversation left many in split, who enjoyed seeing the father-son duo tease each other online.

In an earlier interview with Elle, Ibrahim revealed what he wants to learn from, or take from, his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The actor said, “Honestly, I don't want anything from either of their iconic careers. I want to build my own path as an actor. Maybe my father's National Award and my mother's debut, instead of mine.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan also spoke about his fashion choices and how his father, Saif Ali Khan, influences his style. He believes his father has a unique, easily recognised way of dressing, so copying him wouldn't make sense. However, some of Saif's fashion choices have influenced Ibrahim, including jeans, bandanas, kurtas and jackets.

At the same time, Ibrahim added he preferred to dress more modernly. The actor admitted that he sometimes borrows T-shirts and bandanas from Saif.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Makes Official Instagram Debut After Having A Secret Account For Years