Saif Ali Khan Makes Official Instagram Debut After Having A Secret Account For Years

Saif Ali Khan is finally on Instagram as Saif Ali Khan Pataudi. The official account has one post and one follower as of now. The account is following Kareena Kapoor Khan's profile, making the assumption stronger that Saif has finally taken the Instagram route.

Shaing a couple of pictures, Saif Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..."

In one of the carousel pictures, Saif is seen reading a book, his favourite pastime.

Two years ago, Saif Ali Khan shared he doesn't enjoy browsing Instagram in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, "I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it."

Saif Ali Khan also talked about how he chose to maintain a safe distance from social media spotlight as he didn't want to "portray" an image or share posts about himself. He said, "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

When asked if he would ever open a public account on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan kept his fans guessing. "Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!" He added, "I love taking pictures, I like recording things sometimes. So, if it's a question of sharing it, I could well see myself doing that quite well."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh. In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Daayra and Saif in Haiwaan.