Arvind Swamy Built A Rs 3,300-Crore Empire. Why Does He Call Himself A 'Bad Businessman'?

Actor Arvind Swamy has had an unconventional journey in the film industry. After becoming one of the most popular faces of Tamil cinema in the 1990s, he stepped away from acting to focus on business.

Years later, following a prolonged recovery from an injury that left his leg paralysed, he returned to films and rebuilt his career.

Interestingly, acting was never his first choice. Arvind Swamy wanted to become a doctor but eventually pursued business at his father's insistence. He has since established himself as an entrepreneur alongside his acting career. His company, Talent Maximus India, was reportedly valued at around Rs 3,300 crore in 2022.

In a recent appearance on the Truly Ram podcast, the actor opened up about his original career plans, his return to cinema and his approach to running a business.

He also admitted that he does not consider himself a good businessman.

Arvind Swamy Wanted To Become A Doctor

Arvind Swamy revealed that he was inspired by Dr Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, to pursue medicine. However, his father, industrialist VD Swami, wanted him to enter the business world.

"I wanted to be a doctor. Dr Prathap C Reddy was our family, and he inspired me. But my father insisted that I pursue business. I did BCom and went to the US for a Master in International Business (MIB). But I didn't finish the course and had to come back for my family," he said during the podcast.

Arvind Swamy eventually entered the film industry with Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi in 1991, which starred Rajinikanth and Mammootty. However, it was his next film, Roja (1992), that established him as a romantic lead and made him a heartthrob.

He went on to star in films such as Paasamalargal (1994), Bombay (1995) and Minsara Kanavu (1997). Despite his popularity, the actor said his focus was never on becoming a star.

"I never wanted to be a star. I was interested in the process of filmmaking and wanted to learn more about cinema. Every time, my only aim was to deliver a better performance than the last. I knew all this wasn't permanent, so I wanted to work with masters. I worked with Mani Ratnam, Balu Mahendra (Marupadiyum), J Mahendran (Sasanam), and Bharathan (Devaraagam). I didn't choose many commercial films. I preferred movies that taught me something," he said.

Why Arvind Swamy Stepped Away From Films

By the early 2000s, Arvind Swamy began to move away from acting and turned his attention to business. With fewer film projects that interested him, he decided to take a break from cinema and explore entrepreneurship.

In a 2013 interview with The Hindu, he explained that the decision was intended to be temporary.

"It was an exciting time to set up my global process outsourcing business. I thought I would take a 4-5 year break and come back to films," he told the publication.

He subsequently took over as director of VD Swami and Company, which reportedly exported steel. He also became president of InterPro Global and chairman and managing director of Prolease India.

His entrepreneurial journey eventually led him to establish Talent Maximus India, a company focused on human resources and payroll solutions. According to the company's website, it provides end-to-end HR services to businesses across sectors, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing and apparel.

Arvind Swamy Recalls Injury That Left His Leg Paralysed

While building his business career, Arvind Swamy also faced a major personal challenge. An accident in the mid-2000s injured his spine and left his leg paralysed. His recovery took several years and affected his physical fitness.

"My leg was paralysed. It took four to five years of treatment to get back on my feet. I couldn't exercise. I put on a lot of weight," he recalled.

His return to acting eventually came through Mani Ratnam, the filmmaker who had introduced him to cinema. The two met for lunch in the early 2010s, and their conversation turned to the possibility of working together again.

Recalling his apprehensions, Arvind Swamy told the director, "Look at me, I am not in good shape. I have put on so much weight. I am scared of the pain I went through."

Despite his concerns, he agreed to return to the screen with Kadal in 2013. His performance in Thani Oruvan in 2015 subsequently marked an important turning point in his second innings.

He went on to appear in films and series such as Dhruva (2016), Bogan (2017), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Thalaivii (2021), Custody (2023), Meiyazhagan (2024), IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024) and Tanvi the Great (2025).

'I Am A Bad Businessman': Arvind Swamy On His Approach To Work

Despite building a successful business, Arvind Swamy said his primary interest lies in finding solutions rather than managing the commercial aspects of an enterprise.

"For me, the interest is to create a solution to a problem. I'm more of a problem solver. Once that's done, there are people who run the business, and I move on to addressing something else. The day-to-day operations aren't something that interests me. I'm interested in the things mentioned above. It becoming a business is incidental. In that sense, I am a bad businessman. I don't know how to do something only for the sake of making a profit."

The actor also spoke about his cautious approach to borrowing money and taking on financial liabilities. He said he prefers to keep debt to a minimum rather than rely on it to expand a business.

"Like in life, I am debt-averse in business. However, that vicious cycle is being promoted a lot today. It's an easy trap to get into. People assume it's okay to take on massive debts to create something. I am fearful of that. I've always maintained that debts should be avoided or minimised."

During the same conversation, Arvind Swamy revealed that he is now working with his son, Rudra, on an AI-focused venture.

"We started an AI-based technology business incubator 2.5 years ago. We are developing a lot of enterprise-grade products, and he is leading it," he added.

