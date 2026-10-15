Delhi-NCR Skies Turn Grey, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Soon

Dark clouds, a sudden change in the weather and the possibility of another spell of rain - Delhi-NCR is set to witness a rainy Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in some parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, down from the 32-33 degrees Celsius prediction for the preceding day. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely on Friday, October 16, before conditions turn drier over the weekend.

Hailstorms are likely in isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, as per the weather department's forecast.

This will be another spell of showers in October, a month that has already seen considerable amount of rain. In fact, Monday was Delhi's wettest October day in four years.

The IMD has forecast light rain at many places, with moderate showers possible in isolated areas. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Another spell of rain may occur at night.

The forecast covers Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, although the intensity of rain may vary across the various NCR cities.

The unusual spell of showers has been triggered by a combination of weather systems, including a western disturbance over northern Pakistan, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, a weather expert was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.